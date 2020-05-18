Southland Casino reopens with restrictions including required face masks and new no smoking policy

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Southland Casino welcomed patrons back Monday nearly two months after the coronavirus pandemic shut its doors.
Like other businesses, guests can expect some changes when they step inside.
Southland released guidelines they’re calling “Play It Safe," and the first change on the list is masks. All employees and guests are begin asked to wear masks or face coverings.
Guests are going to be ID’d at the door and a record of their visit will be stored in a guest registry.
Their temperatures will also be taken, and when the get inside there will be no-touch service options for food and drinks.
No smoking will be allowed.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and an on-site cleaning team will sanitize and clean slot machines and other surfaces.
Table games, live racing, sports betting and the World Market Buffet will remain closed for the time being.
Southland is also limiting their hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The casino will operate at only one-third capacity, and guests can expect to see a reduced number of slots.
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon has real concern they may see a spike when people from Shelby County and other parts of the region travel to West Memphis to gamble.
Last Week, McClendon urged Mid-Southerners to stay home when casinos reopened.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, more than 230 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Crittenden County. Among the cases, 195 recoveries have been reported and seven deaths.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.