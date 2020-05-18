WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing, May 18

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Monday’s briefing will be held at the Forrest City Civic Center. In recent days, St. Francis County has seen a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases both in the community and the federal correctional facility in Forrest City.
