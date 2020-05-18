18-year-old driver killed in Sunday night crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County teen died Sunday night when his Jeep collided with another car.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on State Highway 16 at Reaper Road in Albion, according to Arkansas State Police.
Mark Thomas Christiansen, 18, of Pangburn was traveling northbound on State Highway 16 at a high rate of speed, the preliminary crash report stated.
As he approached the intersection, an eastbound 2005 Pontiac G6 failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of Christiansen’s oncoming 2000 Jeep Laredo, hitting the front left side.
Following the impact, the report stated the Jeep overturned several times, ejecting Christiansen.
The Pontiac came to a stop on Albion Road.
Christiansen was pronounced dead at the scene.
ASP did not identify the driver of the Pontiac, nor did they say if the driver suffered any injuries.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.