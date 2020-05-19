Arkansas receiving $78 million for COVID-19 testing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday the state of Arkansas would receive $78 million to expand its capacity for COVID-19.
The funding, according to a news release from U.S. Senator John Boozman’s office, is part of $11 billion from HHS to “support nationwide testing for COVID-19 and the reopening of America.”
The funds will be used to “develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests as well as contact tracing.”
Speaking on behalf of the Arkansas Congressional Delegation, which also includes Sen. Tom Cotton and Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman, Boozman said:
“Expanding our testing capability is necessary to combating the spread of COVID-19 and safely getting Arkansans back to work. These funds will be used to respond to this public health emergency and ensure individuals who have been in contact with infected patients are aware of their risk.”
The funding was made possible through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act which was signed into law in April.
