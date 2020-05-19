Arrests made in connection to 16-month old’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested two people in connection to the death of a 16-month-old child.
According to a news release, police arrested Trumaine Percival and Antionette Wright Tuesday in the investigation.
The investigation originally began Feb. 15, after police responded to a home on Stonemill Drive and found an unresponsive child.
The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Percival was charged with one count of first-degree murder, while Wright is charged with one count of permitting child abuse.
Judge Boling set Percival’s bond at $5 million, while Wright received a $1 million bond.
