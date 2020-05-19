Arrests made in connection to 16-month old’s death

Arrests made in connection to 16-month old’s death
Percival and Wright are being held at the Craighead County Detention Center, awaiting a probable cause hearing. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department on Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 6:19 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested two people in connection to the death of a 16-month-old child.

According to a news release, police arrested Trumaine Percival and Antionette Wright Tuesday in the investigation.

The investigation originally began Feb. 15, after police responded to a home on Stonemill Drive and found an unresponsive child.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - Jonesboro Police arrested Trumaine Percival and Antionette Wright in connection to the death of...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Percival was charged with one count of first-degree murder, while Wright is charged with one count of permitting child abuse.

Judge Boling set Percival’s bond at $5 million, while Wright received a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.