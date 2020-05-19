Businessman Clay Young presented with Key to the City

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The recognition for Clay Young continued Tuesday after his story made national headlines.
According to a Facebook post, Mayor Harold Perrin and Councilman Chris Moore presented Young with a Key to the City.
Last week, President Trump honored Young for allowing his tenants to skip several months of rent at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Perrin said Young’s act made him very proud and is exemplary of Jonesboro residents taking care of one another during these times.
