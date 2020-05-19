Father claims vandal ‘bragged’ about damaging son’s grave

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 12:32 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s heartbreaking enough to bury a child, but for one Jonesboro man that heartbreak was compounded by someone damaging his son’s grave.

The 32-year-old father reported to Jonesboro police Saturday evening that someone had vandalized his son’s grave at Keller’s Chapel Cemetery.

He said a friend told him a named 19-year-old suspect had “bragged about [the vandalism] while he was intoxicated.”

According to the initial incident report, the suspect broke and threw away the grave’s two lighted crosses and a hook holding a windchime.

The victim placed the value at about $40, but said the monetary value was not an issue.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.

