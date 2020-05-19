Father claims vandal ‘bragged’ about damaging son’s grave

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s heartbreaking enough to bury a child, but for one Jonesboro man that heartbreak was compounded by someone damaging his son’s grave.
The 32-year-old father reported to Jonesboro police Saturday evening that someone had vandalized his son’s grave at Keller’s Chapel Cemetery.
He said a friend told him a named 19-year-old suspect had “bragged about [the vandalism] while he was intoxicated.”
According to the initial incident report, the suspect broke and threw away the grave’s two lighted crosses and a hook holding a windchime.
The victim placed the value at about $40, but said the monetary value was not an issue.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) and leave an anonymous tip.
