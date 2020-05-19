Harrisburg alum Keely Huffine reflects after breakout 2020 with Razorbacks

“We were both really scared because one, you don’t see college athletes married. And two, we hadn’t even finished college yet,” Huffine added. “Don’t have all of my life together and that’s kind of what everyone wants. We prayed about it and prayed about it and we really felt like the Lord was pushing us to do that. He supported me in everything did and without his encouragement and love, I don’t think I would’ve been able to do that.”