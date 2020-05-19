Harrisburg alum Keely Huffine reflects after breakout 2020 with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Going into 2020, Arkansas infielder and former Harrisburg star Keely Huffine wanted to make this a season to remember.
“For me it was just like I was going to give everything I had. I was going to make as many memories as I could.”
Her first three seasons in Fayetteville saw her in a reserve role which was something she wasn’t accustomed to. “Everything is new because I’ve always played,” Huffine added. “And it was just kind of a big step for me to have faith and to keep working hard and really push myself.”
Then she finally got her moment to shine this season. Starting in 21 games with three homers and 10 RBI’s.
“I had complete faith and confidence that I could do this,” Huffine said. “And the Lord really helped me get through that. And without my faith and without the confidence my coaches put in me too, I would not still be playing.”
If balancing school and a rigorous playing schedule wasn’t enough, prior to the season she got married.
“We were both really scared because one, you don’t see college athletes married. And two, we hadn’t even finished college yet,” Huffine added. “Don’t have all of my life together and that’s kind of what everyone wants. We prayed about it and prayed about it and we really felt like the Lord was pushing us to do that. He supported me in everything did and without his encouragement and love, I don’t think I would’ve been able to do that.”
Having her senior year cut short due to the pandemic, the opportunity to come back and finish things out her way is something she isn’t wanting to pass up.
“I know we have a lot of girls coming in that are really talented. So I’m excited for our team. I know God’s going to put me where he wants me and if that’s encouraging my teammates, that’s encouraging my teammates. If that’s on the field, then I’m going to give it all I have.”
