Highland High student distributes over 2,000 masks

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students across Region 8 have faced a tough transition.
One student made good use of her time and helped her community in the process.
Highland High School student Lillie Hall has distributed close to 2,000 masks to the Sharp County community.
Lillie and her family wanted to use the old Quilt Palace in Glencoe for the good of the community.
Her late grandmother, Willie Ann Garner, owned the shop until she passed away in 2015.
Willie has made baby quilts and other items to donate to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
Lillie says she just wants to continue her grandmother’s legacy.
“It would have been what my grandmother would have wanted us to do," Lillie said.
Lillie and family friend Marilyn Lynn have been taking on the bulk of the project.
Marilyn makes them and Lillie distributes them.
The mask-making process started when Lillie had told some friends about what she was planning on doing.
Then it was posted on Highland High’s student council page, and it spread from there.
“Everybody started reposting it and getting [the word] out," Lillie said. "I’ve personally been delivering them by meeting someone in the Walmart parking lot, keeping distance, but just handing them to them.”
Lillie tells me that while this has been time-consuming, she doesn’t mind adding the extra work if it means helping others.
The upcoming Highland High Senior says the feeling she gets when handing masks to people is like no other.
“Whenever you hand over the mask to someone, just the happiness and the gratefulness that they give that you’re keeping them and their family a little bit [safer], it’s a really good feeling,” Lillie said.
Lillie says that anyone who wants a mask can reach out to her family on Facebook and Instagram.
