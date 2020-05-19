Jonesboro man faces battery charge after fight at The Home Depot

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fight at a home improvement store over social distancing guidelines kept police busy over the weekend.
According to an incident report, Jonesboro police responded to a fight in progress at The Home Depot, 711 E. Parker Rd, on May 16.
Once on scene, officers discovered the victim reportedly had “violated social distancing recommendations” and was hit by Charles Tyrone Brown.
Brown told police he asked the victim to step back away to follow social distancing guidelines, but the victim reportedly told him “that wasn’t going to happen.”
After refusing to back away a second time, Brown alleged that the victim placed their hand on a holstered firearm they were carrying, which Brown responded by hitting the victim with a boxed Dremel tool after feeling threatened.
The victim fell to the ground and suffered a small laceration on the face.
