Judge rejects Arkansas inmates’ bid for more virus steps
Lawsuit filed over coronavirus outbreak at Arkansas prison. (Source: Arkansas Department of Corrections)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal judge has rejected an effort to require Arkansas to release inmates at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday denied the inmates’ motion, which also sought other steps by the state to address the virus.

The inmates’ lawsuit claims the state has not done enough to prevent the virus’s spread in its prisons.

It was filed in response to an outbreak at the Cummins Unit, where health officials say 951 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus and eight have died from the illness caused by the virus.

