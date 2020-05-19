Man killed when SUV hits tree

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 72-year-old Arkansas man died Monday when his SUV hit a tree.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Brownsville Road in Cleburne County.
Bobby Lynn Brittain of Higden was southbound when he failed to negotiate a right curve.
Higden’s 2015 Buick Enclave crossed the center line and left the left side of the road before slamming into a tree.
According to the preliminary crash report, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Brittain is the 193rd person to die on Arkansas roads this year.
