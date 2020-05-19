Marmaduke officials discuss animal kennel and city curfew in meeting

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - City officials in Marmaduke met for their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, covering many topics including their animal kennel and their continued juvenile curfew.
Mayor Steve Dixon said there isn’t necessarily a stray dog or animal problem here in the city.
However, when it comes down to properly housing these animals that are picked up, some upgrades could be made.
He presented the council with numbers regarding building a new concrete slab and other materials that would keep the animals safe.
The new structure could cost about $5,400 and the money would have to be budgeted in.
This has been a topic of discussion for the council for some time now and Mayor Dixon said it’s time to make a move because if an animal wanted to get out of the current structure it could.
“We don’t have a good way to house them right now, it’s that simple. Everybody in the room knows that. We need to do something better than what we got so we can handle more animals," Dixon said.
As far as that juvenile curfew, that was changed last month to 7 days a week, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The mayor said he hasn’t had any push back and that juveniles have been following the rules.
As of now, that curfew will stay in place for another 90 days and then they will make evaluations.
The city previously had a juvenile curfew before the pandemic, the city just voted to modify it.
