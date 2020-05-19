Natural State teams make the grade in updated NCAA APR figures

All Arkansas State, Arkansas, UCA, Little Rock, & UAPB athletic programs are eligible for postseason play in the 2020-2021 academic year. The NCAA calculates the APR on a four year cycle, the latest figures are from the 2015-16 academic year to the 2018-19 academic year. A minimum rate of 930 is required. Schools that don’t reach this number are usually penalized from loss of practice time to a postseason ban.