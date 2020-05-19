Natural State teams make the grade in updated NCAA APR figures

By Chris Hudgison | May 19, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:21 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NCAA revealed the updated Academic Progress Rate on Tuesday. Division 1 schools in the Natural State continue to make the grade.

All Arkansas State, Arkansas, UCA, Little Rock, & UAPB athletic programs are eligible for postseason play in the 2020-2021 academic year. The NCAA calculates the APR on a four year cycle, the latest figures are from the 2015-16 academic year to the 2018-19 academic year. A minimum rate of 930 is required. Schools that don’t reach this number are usually penalized from loss of practice time to a postseason ban.

The Red Wolves had 4 programs earn Public Recognition Awards for being in the top 10% of all teams.

Arkansas State APR (2015-2019)

Men’s Golf: 1000

Women’s Cross Country: 1000

Women’s Golf: 1000

Women’s Tennis: 1000

Women’s Soccer: 995

Women’s Volleyball: 990

Men’s Cross Country: 987

Men’s Basketball: 980

Women’s Bowling: 979

Women’s Track: 979

Football: 972

Baseball: 970

Women’s Basketball: 957

Men’s Track: 944

Arkansas APR (2015-2019)

Softball: 1000

Women’s Cross Country: 1000

Women’s Golf: 1000

Women’s Gymnastics: 1000

Women’s Swimming and Diving: 1000

Women’s Tennis: 1000

Women’s Volleyball: 1000

Men’s Tennis: 993

Men’s Golf: 985

Women’s Soccer: 980

Women’s Track: 973

Baseball: 971

Men’s Cross Country: 969

Women’s Basketball: 965

Men’s Track: 963

Football: 962

Men’s Basketball: 958

Central Arkansas APR (2015-2019)

Men’s Golf: 1000

Women’s Beach Volleyball: 1000

Women’s Tennis: 1000

Women’s Volleyball: 1000

Women’s Cross Country: 997

Men’s Basketball: 995

Softball: 995

Women’s Soccer: 995

Women’s Track: 989

Men’s Cross Country: 985

Women’s Golf: 981

Men’s Soccer: 974

Women’s Basketball: 971

Men’s Track: 967

Football: 965

Baseball: 960

Little Rock APR (2015-2019)

Men’s Cross Country: 992

Men’s Golf: 992

Women’s Golf: 991

Baseball: 985

Women’s Swimming and Diving: 983

Women’s Basketball: 981

Women’s Soccer: 970

Women’s Cross Country: 958

Women’s Track: 955

Women’s Volleyball: 954

Men’s Track: 950

Men’s Basketball: 936

Arkansas-Pine Bluff APR (2015-2019)

Women’s Cross Country: 1000

Women’s Track: 1000

Men’s Cross Country: 990

Softball: 983

Men’s Track: 980

Women’s Soccer: 977

Women’s Basketball: 973

Men’s Tennis: 969

Women’s Tennis: 967

Men’s Basketball: 966

Baseball: 963

Women’s Volleyball: 962

Football: 949

Men’s Golf: 872

