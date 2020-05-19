Natural State teams make the grade in updated NCAA APR figures

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NCAA revealed the updated Academic Progress Rate on Tuesday. Division 1 schools in the Natural State continue to make the grade.
All Arkansas State, Arkansas, UCA, Little Rock, & UAPB athletic programs are eligible for postseason play in the 2020-2021 academic year. The NCAA calculates the APR on a four year cycle, the latest figures are from the 2015-16 academic year to the 2018-19 academic year. A minimum rate of 930 is required. Schools that don’t reach this number are usually penalized from loss of practice time to a postseason ban.
The Red Wolves had 4 programs earn Public Recognition Awards for being in the top 10% of all teams.
Arkansas State APR (2015-2019)
Men’s Golf: 1000
Women’s Cross Country: 1000
Women’s Golf: 1000
Women’s Tennis: 1000
Women’s Soccer: 995
Women’s Volleyball: 990
Men’s Cross Country: 987
Men’s Basketball: 980
Women’s Bowling: 979
Women’s Track: 979
Football: 972
Baseball: 970
Women’s Basketball: 957
Men’s Track: 944
Arkansas APR (2015-2019)
Softball: 1000
Women’s Cross Country: 1000
Women’s Golf: 1000
Women’s Gymnastics: 1000
Women’s Swimming and Diving: 1000
Women’s Tennis: 1000
Women’s Volleyball: 1000
Men’s Tennis: 993
Men’s Golf: 985
Women’s Soccer: 980
Women’s Track: 973
Baseball: 971
Men’s Cross Country: 969
Women’s Basketball: 965
Men’s Track: 963
Football: 962
Men’s Basketball: 958
Central Arkansas APR (2015-2019)
Men’s Golf: 1000
Women’s Beach Volleyball: 1000
Women’s Tennis: 1000
Women’s Volleyball: 1000
Women’s Cross Country: 997
Men’s Basketball: 995
Softball: 995
Women’s Soccer: 995
Women’s Track: 989
Men’s Cross Country: 985
Women’s Golf: 981
Men’s Soccer: 974
Women’s Basketball: 971
Men’s Track: 967
Football: 965
Baseball: 960
Little Rock APR (2015-2019)
Men’s Cross Country: 992
Men’s Golf: 992
Women’s Golf: 991
Baseball: 985
Women’s Swimming and Diving: 983
Women’s Basketball: 981
Women’s Soccer: 970
Women’s Cross Country: 958
Women’s Track: 955
Women’s Volleyball: 954
Men’s Track: 950
Men’s Basketball: 936
Arkansas-Pine Bluff APR (2015-2019)
Women’s Cross Country: 1000
Women’s Track: 1000
Men’s Cross Country: 990
Softball: 983
Men’s Track: 980
Women’s Soccer: 977
Women’s Basketball: 973
Men’s Tennis: 969
Women’s Tennis: 967
Men’s Basketball: 966
Baseball: 963
Women’s Volleyball: 962
Football: 949
Men’s Golf: 872
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.