Parks Department loses nearly $140,000 in revenue during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to reports given during Tuesday's city council meeting, the City of Jonesboro ended April in the black by nearly $600,000.
The Jonesboro Parks Department lost roughly $140,000 dollars in revenue due to lack of youth sports and team sponsorships, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to see a downturn. Let’s just hope and pray we can stay in that 30 percent range,” Mayor Harold Perrin said.
The city expects to lose 30-percent in sales tax revenue.
The mayor also updated the city on the status of The Mall at Turtle Creek.
Brookfield Properties told Mayor Perrin they have every intention of opening the mall back up.
He mentioned Dillards hopes to reopen by the end of June.
You can watch the meeting below.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.