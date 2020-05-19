School board votes 5-2 on relocating students grades K-6

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday night, a Region 8 school board met in executive session to change where students will be placed next school year; parents with children in Kindergarten-6th grade now may have a different school to attend.
Mickey Pierce, East Poinsett County superintendent, said school board members voted 5-2 in favor of the action.
K-2nd grade students now will go to Lepanto while 3rd-6th graders will go to Tyronza starting next school year.
Pierce said the school board members made the decision based on the information he provided.
“When I was asked, ‘What is the best thing for the kids?’ Academically, putting them all together, in my opinion, is the best thing to do,” he said.
The school held two public meetings last year to discuss how the community felt.
Tyronza resident Barbara Ross said no one in the city wanted to uproot the children. She now has to introduce the girl she takes care of to a new school.
“I took her to preschool here. I was hoping I would take her to kindergarten here,” Ross said. “It breaks my heart that 5-year-olds will have to get on a bus, ride to Tyronza school, get on another bus during this pandemic.”
Pierce said they made the decision now to prepare for the next school year.
“If they were going to move them for next year, this is when we needed to do it because contracts are going out. Some teachers, we need to let them know things are changing because some may disagree with it and want to go somewhere else,” he said.
As of Monday afternoon, Pierce said he’s checking to see if the board’s executive session can happen concerning this change.
“I’ve actually called some attorneys, our school attorney this morning to make sure no lines were stepped over because if they are, then we’ll need to go back and see if they want to address those and fix those,” Pierce said.
The choice to relocate the students will add expenses to the school’s budget.
“This wasn’t a move to save money,” he says. “It’s actually going to cost us money a little bit. We’ll have one additional bus that’ll run a shuttle route and the people we pay to ride that bus to ensure those babies are taken care of during the trip.”
The EPC school board plans to meet again on June 8.
