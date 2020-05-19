Sheriff: Barbell used to break into drug store

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pumping up their muscles, investigators say someone used a barbell to break into a local pharmacy.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an Independence County sheriff’s deputy responded to a burglary alarm call at Wilson Wil-Sav Pharmacy, 5 Allen Chapel Rd. in Batesville.
According to the initial incident report, the suspect threw a silver barbell weight through the store’s front window to gain entry.
After the deputies checked the building, the store’s owner, Lee Wilson, took inventory.
It was unknown at the time of the report what items were taken.
Investigators will review in-store video for more evidence.
Anyone with information on this break-in should contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Department at 870-793-8838.
The owner and his family spent the morning cleaning up the damage and placing plywood over the broken window. By 8:30 a.m., they were open and ready for business.
