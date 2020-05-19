TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers blocking off several roads while CWL works

Jonesboro Police and Jonesboro CWL will be busy early Wednesday morning and you'll need to use caution. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 19, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 10:50 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro City Water & Light and the Jonesboro Police Department will be busy on major roadwork.

In a Facebook post, police said officers will block off parts of Interstate 555 while CWL puts up new power lines across the highway on Wednesday, May 20.

Officers will also be stationed along Parker Road, Wood Street, and Alexander Drive.

The closure will happen around 4 a.m. and is expected to last until 5 a.m.

Police are asking you to avoid the area if possible and exercise patience if you have to drive through the area.

