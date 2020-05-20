Affidavit: Man accused of using social media to have sex with teen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a pair of felony charges after Jonesboro police say he used social media to communicate with a 15-year-old girl to have sex.
Kendrick Lee Lewis, 29, of Jonesboro was arrested May 18 on suspicion of internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child after the investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police said a family member of the teenager reported her missing to sheriff’s deputies May 18.
Deputies were later able to trace the teenager using an app to the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road.
“The juvenile female was located with Kendrick Lewis, who stated he picked her up near her house around 10 p.m. on May 17 and brought her back to his house, where they had sexual contact," Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Jonesboro police also said they found out the teenager began talking with Lewis May 17 on social media.
A $150,000 bond was set for Lewis, who will be arraigned June 26 in circuit court.
District Judge David Boling also issued a no-contact order in the case.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.