Arkansas consumers to receive $30 million after settlement with auto loan lender, AG Rutledge says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - An investigation by nearly three dozen attorney generals around the country will bring nearly $30 million in direct payments and debt relief to Arkansas consumers, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said this week.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, the settlement with Santander Consumer USA covered nearly $550 million in overall relief to consumers
At least 13,000 Arkansans may be eligible for the $30 million as part of the settlement filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Little Rock.
Officials alleged the company violated consumer protection laws by placing subprime consumers into high-risk auto loans with a high probability of default, Talk Business & Politics reported.
Rutledge said in a media release that the actions of the company would not be tolerated by her office.
“Santander’s predatory actions targeted Arkansans for high risk auto loans, and now it will play handsomely for its deceptive practices. The standards set by this settlement should serve as a warning to other bad actors who take advantage of financially vulnerable Arkansans: we will do the fighting for consumers and there will be severe consequences for illegal actions,” Rutledge said.
In addition to the $30 million, the company will also pay $65 million to states for consumer restitution and waive nearly $433 million for people who still owe on loans, Talk Business & Politics reported.
