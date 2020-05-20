Arkansas State football to continue regional rivalry with Memphis

By Chris Hudgison | May 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 7:03 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is extending an regional rivalry.

Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir announced on KNEA that the Red Wolves and Memphis agree to more matchups. They will be played in 2026, 2027, 2028, & 2029.

So if you’re scoring at home, that’ll be 8 games between A-State and UofM in the next 10 seasons. The Red Wolves and Tigers will face off to open 2020. That game is scheduled for September 5th at the Liberty Bowl.

Arkansas State vs. Memphis Football Series

Sept. 5th, 2020: Liberty Bowl

Sept. 11th, 2021: Centennial Bank Stadium

Sept. 3rd, 2022: Liberty Bowl

Sept. 9th, 2023: Centennial Bank Stadium

2026: TBA

2027: TBA

2028: TBA

2029: TBA

