Arkansas State football to continue regional rivalry with Memphis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is extending an regional rivalry.
Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir announced on KNEA that the Red Wolves and Memphis agree to more matchups. They will be played in 2026, 2027, 2028, & 2029.
So if you’re scoring at home, that’ll be 8 games between A-State and UofM in the next 10 seasons. The Red Wolves and Tigers will face off to open 2020. That game is scheduled for September 5th at the Liberty Bowl.
Arkansas State vs. Memphis Football Series
Sept. 5th, 2020: Liberty Bowl
Sept. 11th, 2021: Centennial Bank Stadium
Sept. 3rd, 2022: Liberty Bowl
Sept. 9th, 2023: Centennial Bank Stadium
2026: TBA
2027: TBA
2028: TBA
2029: TBA
