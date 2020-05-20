Fire leads rescuers to lost hikers

BAXTER COUNTY Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of hikers lost in Ozark National Forest in Baxter County can credit a fire they built with helping rescuers find them.
The family of a 49-year-old woman and her 30-year-old stepdaughter reported the two missing around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.
The women, both from Big Flat, got lost while hiking in the area of Cook Road.
According to the sheriff, the older woman sent a text to her husband around 5 p.m. saying they were lost and needed help.
The husband told searchers he could hear the women yelling but could not find them.
Sheriff’s deputies, along with personnel from the Arkansas State Forestry Service, U.S. Forestry Service, Lone Rock Volunteer Fire Department, and Baxter Regional Medical Center responded to the area to assist in the search.
The sheriff’s office helicopter was also launched.
“Personnel in the helicopter were able to see a fire that the women had built and were then able to guide personnel from the U.S. Forestry Service to their location,” Montgomery said.
The women were brought out of the forest around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Neither had suffered any injuries.
The vehicle the women were in had been involved in a crash somewhere in the forest, the sheriff said. The U.S. Forestry Service will attempt to locate it.
