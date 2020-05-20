Increase in growing gardens during pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Most of the time, when we get our hands dirty in the garden, it’s considered a chore.
However, one plant nursery in Paragould now says since the pandemic began, people find it more of an entertainment.
Adams Nursery and Landscaping plants has seen sales go up 60-70 percent. Co-owner Neal Adams says in their 31 years of operations, this year’s financial gain makes it one of their best so far.
“It’s amazing how many people are first-time gardeners this year,” he says. “We’ve had a lot more people in their 20′s, for sure their 30′s, that have never gardened before in their lives. We have imparted a lot of knowledge this year.”
Normally, after the Mother’s Day holiday, the nursery would have 150-200 roses left over. This year, they almost sold out.
“I’ve talked to fellow nurserymen in the state. Especially, for people who have to rely on growers to get their product from them that don’t actually grow their own products, thing have been in a little bit short supply,” he says.
Even Adams Nursery seed their own vegetable and bedding plants but still struggle to meet the demand.
“We still have a good selection. There just might be some varieties of tomatoes and peppers we might be out of,” he says.
Many customers have approached Adams, saying they want to grow their own food since the pandemic have wiped out grocery store shelves.
“A lot of people, I think that has probably spurned them on to start their own garden or if they have a garden they haven’t gardened in years, to garden more," he says.
Adams says their busy season still has six months left, but he’s grateful for the business.
“I want to thank everyone that’s come out, supported us this year,” he says. “I feel for all of those industries that had to shut down but hopefully they’re starting to get to open back up.”
