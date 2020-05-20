Jonesboro mayor announces he’s seeking another 4-year term

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the Jonesboro City Council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Harold Perrin sent a news release that announces his intent to seek reelection.
Mayor Perrin said his team will kick off the campaign at a future date.
“Right now, my primary concern is leading our community through these uncertain times of COVID-19," Mayor Perrin said. "Many in our community have encouraged me to share my election plans. We wanted to make this official today so my campaign team can assemble and begin organizing.”
Perrin has served as the city’s mayor for 12 years on top of the 15 years he served as a city councilmember.
