May 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 20. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Mild spring weather continues as an upper-level low sparks off a couple afternoon showers across Region 8.
These “slight” rain chances continue through Thursday, while highs in the low to mid-70s remain a little cooler than the May average.
Summertime heat and humidity arrive for Memorial Day weekend, along with daily rain chances.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
One Region 8 school board’s decision is not making the grade with some parents.
After serving the citizens of Jonesboro for a dozen years, Mayor Harold Perrin says he still has work to do.
They’ve been through tornadoes and pandemics together, now one Region 8 neighborhood has found a new way to help each other.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.