Mo. families may be eligible for meal benefits during pandemic

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Families that qualify for free or reduced meals at school may be eligible a new one-time benefit.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer can provide up to $302 per child in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade to help cover the cost of meals students have eaten at home on days that schools have been closed.
If they were not previously eligible for free or reduced price meals but have now lost income, they may be eligible to receive the P-EBT benefits.
You can click here to submit an application online for the benefits.
The benefit is placed on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card families can use to buy food. If you received Food Stamp benefits in March, do not apply. The money will be automatically loaded to your existing EBT card. If you did not apply in March, you must apply for the benefit by June 30.
