Neighborhood comes together through exercise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - From COVID-19 to the tornadoes, many people in Region 8 have been through tough times.
Due to social distancing, people have been apart as well.
A neighborhood on Hilltop in Jonesboro is coming together during this time through exercise.
“It’s something that we have definitely enjoyed,” neighborhood workout member Amber Martin said.
On Tuesday and Thursday nights, neighbors line the cove on Oriole Court for a group workout while at the same time, practicing social distancing.
Kate Reid, who helped form the group, said she and her husband saw two of their neighbors working out in their garage.
“And I thought to myself, you know, it would be really neat to start working out together as a neighborhood, as a group,” Reid said.
So she sent a message out to those in the neighborhood, and the rest is history.
“We’ve come together and created a healthy habit, a healthy workout habit, a healthy option for us,” Reid said.
The group is not just for people who live on Oriole Court, people from a nearby neighborhood also joined in.
“We live in a neighborhood just right next to the cove,” Martin said. Martin lives in one of the neighborhoods devastated by the March 28 tornado.
“It was just a breath of fresh air to get to come to an area, where they were not affected in such a way, fortunately for them,” Martin said. “And so not to only get to come out of our neighborhood and be in an area where there is not much damage and debris.”
During a time that is keeping most people apart, this community is coming together.
“You get to know their names, you get to know about their lives, what’s going on,” neighborhood workout member Cornelius Strickland said.
When asked if this is something that will last long after COVID-19, the answers were the same.
“Absolutely, I mean the group keeps coming out, so as long as folks are coming out, we’ll keep doing it,” Reid said.
The group has become more than a workout group, it’s become a family.
“A lot of great things have been happening and like I said, it makes it easier having a group of people around you, that surround you, and you can feel the love,” Strickland said.
