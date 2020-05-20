Report: NCAA approves voluntary workouts for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We're getting closer to college sports coming back.
Yahoo! Sports was first to report that the NCAA Division 1 Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Workouts would start on June 1st.
In the case of the Natural State, the Red Wolves, Razorbacks, Trojans, Bears, & Golden Lions would all have to abide by whatever guidelines the Arkansas Department of Health has in place.
The last directive from the ADH on gyms and weight rooms reopening was on May 4th.
A collegiate version of this could see coaches and athletes having their temperatures checked before entering the facility. All weight room equipment would be sanitized after each athlete uses it. Instead of the 6 foot social distancing standard for shopping centers & other locations, it would be 12 feet between each person.
