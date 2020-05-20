Valley View alum Hunter Roper joins Arkansas State women’s tennis

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Hunter Roper, a Jonesboro native and Valley View graduate who played her freshman season at Xavier, will transfer to Arkansas State and join the team this fall, women's tennis head coach Kel Lange announced today.
"I am really excited to have Hunter come home and be a Red Wolf," said Lange. She was a valued recruit coming out of high school and when we had a chance to bring her home, we jumped at the opportunity. She will strengthen what I think is a very talented roster and brings a presence to our locker room for the next three years."
Roper comes to A-State with three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman in the 2018-19 season, Roper won 22 single matches, including 15 in dual play. She competed in the No. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 spots, playing the majority of her singles matches in the No. 5 spot. She collected eight wins in the No. 5 singles spot and won eight of her nine singles matchups between February and March. She posted a 6-1 singles record and a 7-0 doubles record against BIG EAST opponents, picking up the doubles point for Xavier in the first two rounds of the BIG EAST Championships.
Rated a four-star recruit from Valley View High School, Roper was ranked as the No. 2 female tennis player in the state. She defeated the No. 1 ranked player in the state in the 2016 5A Singles State Championship. She had a tennis RPI ranked as high as No. 33 in the country during her four years at Valley View and was the recipient of the 2017 Arkansas Sportsmanship Award.
