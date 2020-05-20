Valley View alum Hunter Roper joins Arkansas State women’s tennis

Roper comes to A-State with three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman in the 2018-19 season, Roper won 22 single matches, including 15 in dual play. She competed in the No. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 spots, playing the majority of her singles matches in the No. 5 spot. She collected eight wins in the No. 5 singles spot and won eight of her nine singles matchups between February and March. She posted a 6-1 singles record and a 7-0 doubles record against BIG EAST opponents, picking up the doubles point for Xavier in the first two rounds of the BIG EAST Championships.