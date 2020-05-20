Witness’ training helps officer treat cyclist after hit and run crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for someone who hit a bicyclist with his vehicle and left the scene.
According to a police report, officers found the victim at Belt and Scott Street Saturday afternoon around 12:20 p.m.
They also noticed the bicycle was torn into three pieces and was laying on the sidewalk.
In the report, Officer Jeremy Wheelis said that he noticed the victim had lost “a lot of blood.”
Officer Wheelis grabbed his medical kit and ran back to the victim before noticing two injuries to his neck.
The officer said a witness at the scene used to be a combat medic and helped him in treating the victim before an ambulance arrived at the scene.
Police have not released the current condition of the victim or a description of the suspect.
