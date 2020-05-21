Ark. receiving $5.2 million to expand rural COVID-19 testing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rural health clinics across Arkansas will share nearly $5.2 million to expand testing for COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded the state $5,193,499 to be distributed among 150 rural health clinics.
The money will be used to plan, implement, and conduct COVID-19 testing, according to a news release from Sen. John Boozman’s office.
It can also be used to purchase testing supplies, for employee training and data reporting, as well as leasing, constructing or retrofitting properties, temporary structures and facilities to support COVID-19 testing.
“Rural America must not be left behind as we work to expand coronavirus testing across the nation,” Boozman was quoted as saying. “These communities are vital to a successful economic restart, especially in a largely rural state such as Arkansas.”
The funding is through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act which President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday, April 24.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.