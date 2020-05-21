First class of doctors graduate from NYIT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday marks a special occasion for the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine as their first class of doctors – the first to complete the program – graduated.
Roughly 100 students graduated virtually. Restrictions on gatherings kept the medical college from having a traditional ceremony.
One student, Emily Young, and her family tuned in to celebrate her accomplishment. She says the nontraditional graduation took some getting used to.
“It was a little strange and I didn’t know who all would be able to make it to the ceremony that was going to be televised,” she says.
After four years of college and four years of medical school, she’s now officially Dr. Young. She says she’s proud of her education at NYIT.
“I was lucky the school here opened up because I grew up here and it was super convenient in that aspect. It’s been a good, fun, interesting ride,” she says.
The majority of Dr. Young’s family have medical backgrounds. However, she got her aspirations to become an Anesthesiologist from someone special, her dad.
“I knew I wanted to be like him as a physician regardless,” she says.
Her father, Dr. Michael Young, says he’s proud of Emily.
“We’re just thankful nonetheless that she’s completed her four years of medical school here,” he says.
The group of doctors will now enter their residency. Dr. Young will move to Kansas City for her last part of her medical training.
Her words of advice to others contemplating a medical degree:
“It’s a difficult road, but if you really want to do it and you have a passion for medicine and for people in general, you can do anything you set your mind to,” she says.
