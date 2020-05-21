Gov. Hutchinson announces Arkansas team sports will return on June 1st

So we’ll have Opening Day soon at Joe Mack and at the Southside Softball Complex. Coordinator Karla Marroquin is thrilled with Thursday’s news. “I am beyond excited that we are able to start playing,” she said. "And I think everybody is excited too. I know it’s been rough, with high school being canceled and youth tournaments being cancelled. I think just excited is just the biggest feeling for all this. Teams have been trying to get used to the rules and regulations that we have put in place. Practices have actually went very well. We are getting a lot of requests for practices, we had a full day Tuesday.