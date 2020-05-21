Gr8 JOB: Child whose leg struck in bike, receives new bike

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A local child who got her foot entangled in a bicycle this week received an unexpected present from Osceola police and firefighters.
According to a post on the Osceola Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters got a call on May 20 from Pafford Ambulance Service to help with an accident involving a child.
The child’s foot was caught, the post noted.
“On arrival, found Aniston Adams with her leg stuck between the frame and pedal of the bike. Tools were used to remove her leg from the bike, destroying the bicycle,” the post noted. “Today (Thursday), members of the Osceola Fire Dept., along with officers with the Osceola Police Dept., presented Aniston and her cousin, Addison, with a new bicycle.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.