Man dies in early-morning crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died early Thursday morning in a single-car crash.
It happened at 1:45 a.m. on State Highway 106 in rural Independence County, according to the Arkansas State Police crash report.
Carson J. Davis, 26, was eastbound when his 2006 Nissan Maxima ran off the roadway and struck a concrete bridge embankment.
His car rolled over and hit the creek embankment before coming to a final rest on its top facing toward the south.
