Marked Tree man arrested in drug possession case
Steven McCauley, 35, of Marked Tree was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with purpose to deliver and proximity to certain facilities-enhanced penalties. (Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 20, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 11:08 PM

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The discovery of nearly 42 grams of meth near two different churches, a senior citizens center and a school administration building has a Marked Tree man facing drug charges, Marked Tree police said Wednesday.

According to a post on the Marked Tree Police Department Facebook page, Steven McCauley, 35, of Marked Tree was arrested May 18 on suspicion of possession of meth with the purpose to deliver and proximity to certain facilities-enhanced penalties.

A $100,000 bond was set for McCauley Wednesday by District Judge Ron Hunter.

