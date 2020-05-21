May 21: Big changes on the way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 21. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A stray shower is possible once again today as our upper disturbance spins in place over the Tennessee Valley.
We’ll enjoy partly sunny skies for most of Thursday, along with unseasonably cool temperatures and low humidity.
Big changes are on the way, however, as a summer-like pattern emerges into the holiday weekend.
The heat index will climb into the low 90s in the next couple days, despite considerable rain chances from Friday onward.
In fact, thunderstorms are likely into early next week.
News Headlines
She battled COVID-19 and won, but a Region 8 woman says she faces a tougher battle with those who aren’t taking the virus seriously.
A Jonesboro man faces multiple charges after police say he used social media to try and have sex with a teenage girl.
A Region 8 nursery owner says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a growing interest in gardening.
