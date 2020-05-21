Mo. launches new COVID-19 online dsahboard

The new Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard compiles information on case demographics, by county, testing, deaths and hospitalizations. (Source: Missouri Department of Heath and Senior Services)
May 21, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:13 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The state of Missouri launched a new COVID-19 online dashboard to provide up-to-date data on virus cases.

The dashboard compiles information on case demographics, by county, testing, deaths and hospitalization.

[ Click here to view the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard ]

On Wednesday, May 20, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 11,232 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 631 deaths.

At least 161,984 individuals have been tested for the virus in Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

