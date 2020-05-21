Place your bets! Tunica casinos reopening May 21

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Get ready to place your bets! Casinos in Mississippi are reopening May 21, just in time for the coming three day weekend.
Like other businesses, the Mississippi Gaming Commission has made rules they want casinos to follow.
When guests get to the door they’re going to be asked questions about their health. If they’re experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms - they won’t be allowed in.
Also when guests arrive at a casino, they will be are encouraged to wear a mask that’s given by the casino. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available.
Now as far as the games go, table games are limited to three people at a time.
Dice are going to be sanitized before every use and slot machines are going to be spaced out.
Mississippi casinos will also operate at half capacity.
Now there’s not been any information showing penalties for casinos is they don’t follow these rules, but the head of Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality feels that casinos don’t want to risk what could happen if they don’t follow those rules.
For a full look at the guidelines for Tunica casinos, click here.
