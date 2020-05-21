3rd COVID-19 patient death reported after Dexter, Mo. nursing home outbreak

3rd nursing home resident in Dexter presumably dies from COVID-19
By Amber Ruch | May 21, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:53 PM

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person has died after a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home.

According to the Stoddard County Public Health Center, the Crowley Ridge Nursing Home resident passed away around 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 in the nursing home.

Two other COVID-19 patients from the nursing home passed away at a hospital.

+ Dexter nursing home resident presumably dies from COVID-19

+ 2nd COVID-19 patient at Dexter, Mo. nursing home dies

+ Stoddard Co. health center: county has ‘hot spot’ of COVID-19 cases at nursing home; 20 residents test positive

The cause of death for all three has not yet been determined. According to Dan Godwin, administrator at the health center, there will not be any autopsies.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.