Sikeston announces plan for graduation; prom canceled

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - In a post on Facebook, Sikeston R-6 Schools announced their plans for graduation and prom.
Prom will be canceled this year.
It will not be re-scheduled.
Graduation for the class of 2020 will be held on Thursday, June 11th at 6 p.m. outside at SPS stadium with limitations and social distancing guidelines in place.
In the case of inclement weather, graduation will be moved to inside the Field House and conduct the event on the same date.
