Unilever makes over 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for the community

Unilever makes over 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for the community
Unilever donated over 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management Thursday in Jonesboro. (Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 21, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:32 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As part of their National Day of Service, the Unilever facility in Jonesboro donated two pallets of hand sanitizer totaling over 2,000 bottles.

The event took place May 21.

The pallets of Suave hand sanitizer were made for the Craighead County Office of Emergency Management by Unilever employees in only 11 days.

S/O to Unilever of Jonesboro for donating two pallets of hand sanitizer, packaged on site, to the city/county as part of...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Unilever Interim Site Leader Kevin Bernardz said “that’s a pretty fast innovation for our standards.”

Bernardz went on to say that this is not a one-time thing and they plan to continue to make hand sanitizer for the community.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.