Woman charged in connection with shooting of US marshal

According to the affidavit, when Cook got into the vehicle she said she noticed money and Carlstrom told her he “killed Caveman.” Carlstrom told Cook he shot Sartorelli in the face. Cook also saw four firearms and drugs in the car. She said Carlstrom told her many times prior to the murder that he was going to “kill Caveman” because he was a drug dealer who had lots of money, drugs and firearms.