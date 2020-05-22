A-State student-athletes post school record spring semester

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State student-athletes shined in the classroom in the 2020 spring semester, leading to the best single academic semester in school history.
A department-wide 3.282 GPA is a school record for any single semester, while 67 Red Wolves posted 4.0 marks in the term (46 women, 21 men). Twelve teams earned a GPA of 3.0 or greater, including all women’s teams. A school record-tying 232 student-athletes earned spots on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, matching the fall 2018 semester, while three teams had every student-athlete make the list.
“I’m extremely proud of our students, coaches and academic staff for our record-setting accomplishments in the classroom,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said. “They fought through adversity this semester to still find a way to challenge themselves and uphold our high academic standards. I commend our students for keeping our core principles relevant.”
A-State’s women’s teams combined for a 3.587 GPA, while the men combined for a 3.07 mark. This semester marked the first time the women eclipsed the 3.5 mark and the first time the men surpassed the 3.0 mark.
“I am so proud of our academic coordinators and coaching staff, but ultimately our student-athletes who were able to remain focused during this challenging time and once again break academic records and set high standards,” Senior Associate A.D. for Student Services Abby Wilson said.
On Tuesday, the NCAA recognized four A-State teams with APR Public Recognition Awards – men’s and women’s golf, women’s cross country and women’s tennis – while the all-department single-year 985 rate marked a school record.
Those four programs, in addition to head coach Blake Anderson’s football program, notched the top rates in the Sun Belt Conference.
Eight programs posted all-time high multi-year APR marks, including football (972), men’s basketball (980), men’s golf (1,000 – T1st), women’s cross country (1,000 – T1st), women’s golf (1000 – T1st), volleyball (990), women’s soccer (995) and women’s tennis (1,000 – T1st). Baseball (970) and women’s track & field (979) also recorded the second-highest rates in program history.
