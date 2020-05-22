Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson receives restructured contract extension

“I’d like to thank our athletics director Terry Mohajir, chancellor Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and system president Dr. (Chuck) Welch for their leadership and support,” said Anderson. “When Wendy and I and our family arrived at Arkansas State over six years ago I talked about how ecstatic we were to be here, and I am just as excited today as I was then to be a part of this wonderful program, university and community. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished with two Sun Belt championships and six straight bowl games, but by no means are we satisfied. We have an outstanding group of players and coaches with goals we are working hard to achieve, and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program.”