Arkansas World War II veteran to celebrate 94th birthday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A World War II veteran is celebrating his 94th birthday on Friday, June 22, in Havana, Arkansas.
His name is Oscar Wyatt, and in 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy.
Just a few months later, he set sail on the USS Pressly. Wyatt served two years and he says that he can still clearly remember his days in the Navy.
“8:30 in the morning we got the message over the radio that Japan had surrendered. You talk about some hollering and yelling,” Wyatt told content partner KARK.
Oscar said that the only thing he wants for his birthday this year is for the people of Arkansas to send him a card.
If you would like to send Oscar a card, you can send it to P.O. Box 256, Havana, Arkansas 72842.
