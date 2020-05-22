ASU-Newport announces plans for students to return

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University-Newport announced Friday its plans to reopen campus to students and staff.
According to a news release, the college is in Phase 1 of reopening with a select number of students returning this summer to complete their spring coursework.
Strict health and safety guidelines will be imposed for everyone entering the campus.
Visitors will have to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire and have their temperature taken upon arrival, the release said.
Most faculty and staff will continue to work remotely.
While all Summer 1 classes will be online, ASUN officials “anticipate allowing more faculty and students to conduct on-campus classes during the Summer 2 term.”
ASUN will evaluate what protocols it must undertake for the Fall 2020 semester once Summer 2 begins.
School officials said they would consider guidance from health professionals, authorities, and government officials as they prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, staff, and community members.
“It is our expectation, while not particularly ‘normal,’ on-campus instruction will resume in the fall” the release said.
