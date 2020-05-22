Black River Technical College will distribute over $800,000 in grant money

The grant money will help students with expenses such as food, housing, and course materials. Eligible students can receive just over $250 or over $500, depending on whether they were part-time or full-time.
Around 700 students were notified that they potentially qualified to receive the money. Vice President of Finance Rhonda Stone says the school is working as fast as they can to distribute the money.
“We’re making lots of efforts to try to contact those students," Stone said, noting that the school doesn’t want to miss anyone. "[We want them to] get this money that they’re eligible for.”
The school has reached out to students by email, letter, and on social media.
Stone says BRTC has already distributed close to $100,000 to students and the money is a direct deposit into the student’s account.
On the academic side, the school is looking at ways to spend their portion of the money. But, Stone says one avenue the school is looking at is developing its online program further.
Eligible students have until June 1 to apply.
The school has already distributed money to over 200 students so if you are a BRTC student or a parent of a BRTC student, officials ask students or parents to be sure to check your student email for details on how to apply.
