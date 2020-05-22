Cincinnati WR Javan Hawes transfers to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State adds another AAC transfer to their 2020 recruiting class.
Cincinnati WR Javan Hawes announced Friday evening that he committed to the Red Wolves. He would be eligible to play this fall.
Hawes didn’t play for the Bearcats in the 2019 season. He appeared in 8 games in 2017 & 12 games in 2018. The Georgia native combined for 12 catches for 102 yds & a TD. His only score came in a 2017 matchup vs. Marshall. Hawes also had 5 kickoff returns for 89 yards.
Hawes would be the 3rd D1 transfer the Red Wolves have landed for 2020. Texas A&M WR Roshauud Paul joined the fold this spring along with UConn DB Tahj Herring-Wilson.
