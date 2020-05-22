Google Report: Arkansans making more trips to grocery stores

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a newly released report from Google, Arkansans are on the move…to parks and grocery stores.
The Community Mobility Report indicates 5 percent more Arkansans visited grocery stores and pharmacies in the past week compared to the weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Visits to parks were up 8 percent.
The numbers are in comparison with the baseline, which was measured in January and February.
As of May 16, according to the report, Arkansas residents made fewer trips to places like restaurants, cafés, libraries, and movie theaters.
Trips to workplaces were also down 14 percent.
To read the full report, including a county-by-county breakdown for every state, click here.
